EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $135.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.15 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

