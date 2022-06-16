EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 314 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -134.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

