EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,458 shares of company stock worth $31,573,555 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $164.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

