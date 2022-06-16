EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

