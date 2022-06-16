Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

