493 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $462.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.53. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

