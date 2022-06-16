KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. KB Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.46. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

