2,319 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 950,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth $3,625,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $3,705,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 144.3% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,148,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,776,000 after buying an additional 678,123 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

PGR opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

