Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $399.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.