EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sempra by 3,070.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,691 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $40,456,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $144.74 on Thursday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

