6,101 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $19.44 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

