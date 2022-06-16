Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 418 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $5,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.04.

ADBE opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.31 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

