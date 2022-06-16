KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.