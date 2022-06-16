Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $196.16 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $372.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

