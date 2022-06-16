iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lowered by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,308,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $204.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.