V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

SO stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

