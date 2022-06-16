KB Financial Partners LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

