KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

