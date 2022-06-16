James Michael Holcomb Sells 8,333 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

