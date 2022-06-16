KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 620,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,614,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.