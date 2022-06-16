David Michael Johnson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) Director David Michael Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, David Michael Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00.

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

