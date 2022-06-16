Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,894,033 shares in the company, valued at $22,226,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $256,200.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $301,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $253,800.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.69.
Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.