KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,259 Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

