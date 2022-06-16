KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,892 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 227,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

