KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $202.28 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $197.54 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.23.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.