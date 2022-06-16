Inaki Berroeta Purchases 27,355 Shares of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Rating) insider Inaki Berroeta bought 27,355 shares of TPG Telecom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.95 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of A$162,762.25 ($113,029.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications to consumers, business, enterprise, government and wholesale customers services. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 28,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; and 7,000 submarine cable systems; and fiber internet, enterprise ethernet, cloud, SD-WAN, mobility, internet of things, and answering and messaging services.

