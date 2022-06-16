Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,385 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

