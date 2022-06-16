H Michael Krimbill Purchases 100,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, June 9th, H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $1.69 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $220.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.63). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 335,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

