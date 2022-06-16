KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $357,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

