Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,251,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,148,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

