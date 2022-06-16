Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $255,801,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $76.02 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

