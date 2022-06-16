KB Financial Partners LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

KB Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,959,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

