Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.