CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells $265,640.98 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNMD opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.95.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CONMED by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.