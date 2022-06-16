Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $186,515.84 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ULTA opened at $405.61 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.38.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

