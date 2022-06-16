Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $186,515.84 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ULTA opened at $405.61 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.38.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
