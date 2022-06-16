Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 7,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 742,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Costamare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

