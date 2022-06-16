Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez Acquires 35,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $306.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TUP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $53,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 91,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

