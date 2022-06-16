Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez Acquires 35,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TUP stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $306.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.59.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $53,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 91,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
