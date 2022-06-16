Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Macerich stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $51,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 1,814,679 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

