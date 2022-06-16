1,350 Shares in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.