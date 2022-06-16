EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 41,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

