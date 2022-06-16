Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

