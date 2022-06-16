1,010 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,825,000 after buying an additional 100,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

