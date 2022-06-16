Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

