300 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,939,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.55.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.62 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.83 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

