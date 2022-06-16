Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.41. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 909 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 565,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,156.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.