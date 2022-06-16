iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 179,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,694,583 shares.The stock last traded at $375.35 and had previously closed at $375.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

