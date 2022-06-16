Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 720 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

NYSE IFF opened at $116.43 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

