EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,398,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

LDOS stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

