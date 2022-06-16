EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Appian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Appian by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,600,034 shares in the company, valued at $305,317,572.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 700,030 shares of company stock worth $32,622,651 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

