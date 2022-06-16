Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,180 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,542,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,355,000 after purchasing an additional 619,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,521,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.